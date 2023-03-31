Hyundai Ioniq 5 N teased with drifting skills on icy terrain. What to expect

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 N is scheduled for release later this year, and we can expect a few more teaser videos before the final product is unveiled. It remains to be seen whether the high-performance EV will be introduced to the Indian market following its global debut. The standard Ioniq 5 electric crossover was recently launched in India and is locally assembled at Hyundai Motor India's facility in Tamil Nadu. Hyundai may opt to introduce the performance-spec version in limited quantities alongside the standard Ioniq 5, potentially as a fully-imported model.