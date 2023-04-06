This EV is crowned as winner of 2023 World Car of the Year

Hyundai's flagship electric vehicle, the Ioniq 6, has taken the automotive world by storm at the New York International Auto Show by earning the coveted title of the 2023 World Car of the Year. In addition to this impressive achievement, the Ioniq 6 was also awarded the World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year honors, demonstrating its unparalleled excellence in the industry.

For Hyundai Motor Company, it's a moment of triumph as the Ioniq 6 secures the same triumvirate of awards that were bestowed upon its predecessor, the Ioniq 5, the previous year. Adding to the company's accolades, SangYup Lee, Executive Vice President and Head of Hyundai and Genesis Global Design Center, was named the 2023 World Car Person of the Year earlier this year, and was present at the event to receive the well-deserved honors.

Along with the Ioniq 6's impressive victory, other exceptional vehicles were also recognized at the New York International Auto Show. The Lucid Air received the 2023 World Luxury Car award, the Kia EV6 GT won the 2023 World Performance Car Award, and the Citroen C3 was crowned the 2023 World Urban Car award winner. All three were chosen from a shortlist of the top three contenders, which was revealed last month.

Although Hyundai has not yet revealed any intentions to introduce the Ioniq 6 in India, the vehicle was exhibited at the Delhi Auto Expo earlier this year, garnering significant attention. In contrast, the Citroen C3 model that was honored with the 2023 World Urban Car award is based on the CMP platform, which is the same as the car sold in India, rather than the PF1 platform used for the European model.

The winners of the World Car of the Year awards were chosen by a panel of 100 automotive journalists from 32 countries. To qualify for consideration for the overall World Car of the Year award, vehicles must have a production volume of at least 10,000 units per year, be priced below the luxury-car level in their primary markets, and be available for sale in at least two major markets on at least two different continents between January 1, 2022, and March 30, 2023. The eligible markets are China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, Latin America, and the United States.