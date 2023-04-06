This EV is crowned as winner of 2023 World Car of the Year

This EV is crowned as winner of 2023 World Car of the Year2 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:10 AM IST
- For Hyundai Motor Company, it's a moment of triumph as the Ioniq 6 secures the same triumvirate of awards that were bestowed upon its predecessor, the Ioniq 5, the previous year.
Hyundai's flagship electric vehicle, the Ioniq 6, has taken the automotive world by storm at the New York International Auto Show by earning the coveted title of the 2023 World Car of the Year. In addition to this impressive achievement, the Ioniq 6 was also awarded the World Electric Vehicle and World Car Design of the Year honors, demonstrating its unparalleled excellence in the industry.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×