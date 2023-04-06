This EV is crowned as winner of 2023 World Car of the Year

The winners of the World Car of the Year awards were chosen by a panel of 100 automotive journalists from 32 countries. To qualify for consideration for the overall World Car of the Year award, vehicles must have a production volume of at least 10,000 units per year, be priced below the luxury-car level in their primary markets, and be available for sale in at least two major markets on at least two different continents between January 1, 2022, and March 30, 2023. The eligible markets are China, Europe, India, Japan, Korea, Latin America, and the United States.