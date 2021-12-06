Hyundai India is offering interested buyers with December offers on its selected range to get the sales figure going. The South Korean auto maker is battling with decreasing sales figures due to semiconductor issues and post covid-19 economic situations. The social media page of Hyundai India lists models like the Santro, Aura, i20 and the Grand i10 Nios offering maximum discount of ₹50,000. The company did not include models like the Alcazar, Venue, Verna, Creta, Elantra, Tucson, i20 N Line, and the Kona EV in this year-ender sale.

Hyundai registered a heavy 24 per cent slump in the domestic sales figure of November 2021. It only sold 37,001 vehicles domestically in India last month compared to 48,800 units last year during the same phase.

The offer on Hyundai Santro is up to ₹ 40,000. There are no special offers on the base Era Executive variant of the car. The CNG variants are available with customer benefits of up to ₹ 17,300. Hyundai offers benefits of up to ₹ 40,000 on the i20 premium hatchback. This offer is only applicable for the 1.2-litre Asta iMT petrol model. The other petrol models are available with benefits of up to ₹ 21,000, while diesel versions get a discount of up to ₹ 15,000.

The Hyundai Aura gets benefits of upto ₹ 50,000. This offer applies only to the SX+ petrol variant of the subcompact sedan. The remaining petrol and diesel variants are offered with customer benefit of up to ₹ 25,000. The CNG variants get benefits of ₹ 17,300.

The Grand i10 Nios is listed with a discount of up to ₹ 50,000. These offers are applicable only on the Turbo variant. The remaining petrol and diesel models get benefits of up to ₹ 25,000. There are no special offers on the Sportz petrol DT variant. The CNG variant is offered for discount upto ₹ 17,300.

