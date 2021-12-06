Hyundai is offering year end discounts upto 50,000. Check models

The offer on Hyundai Santro is up to ₹ 40,000. There are no special offers on the base Era Executive variant of the car. The CNG variants are available with customer benefits of up to ₹ 17,300. Hyundai offers benefits of up to ₹ 40,000 on the i20 premium hatchback. This offer is only applicable for the 1.2-litre Asta iMT petrol model. The other petrol models are available with benefits of up to ₹ 21,000, while diesel versions get a discount of up to ₹ 15,000.

