Hyundai is offering year end discounts upto 50,000. Check models

Hyundai India is offering discounts on its selected models
1 min read . 01:09 PM IST Edited By Livemint

  • Hyundai registered a heavy 24 per cent slump in the domestic sales figure of November 2021

Hyundai India is offering interested buyers with December offers on its selected range to get the sales figure going. The South Korean auto maker is battling with decreasing sales figures due to semiconductor issues and post covid-19 economic situations. The social media page of Hyundai India lists models like the Santro, Aura, i20 and the Grand i10 Nios offering maximum discount of 50,000. The company did not include models like the Alcazar, Venue, Verna, Creta, Elantra, Tucson, i20 N Line, and the Kona EV in this year-ender sale.

Hyundai registered a heavy 24 per cent slump in the domestic sales figure of November 2021. It only sold 37,001 vehicles domestically in India last month compared to 48,800 units last year during the same phase.

The offer on Hyundai Santro is up to 40,000. There are no special offers on the base Era Executive variant of the car. The CNG variants are available with customer benefits of up to 17,300. Hyundai offers benefits of up to 40,000 on the i20 premium hatchback. This offer is only applicable for the 1.2-litre Asta iMT petrol model. The other petrol models are available with benefits of up to 21,000, while diesel versions get a discount of up to 15,000.

The Hyundai Aura gets benefits of upto 50,000. This offer applies only to the SX+ petrol variant of the subcompact sedan. The remaining petrol and diesel variants are offered with customer benefit of up to 25,000. The CNG variants get benefits of 17,300.

The Grand i10 Nios is listed with a discount of up to 50,000. These offers are applicable only on the Turbo variant. The remaining petrol and diesel models get benefits of up to 25,000. There are no special offers on the Sportz petrol DT variant. The CNG variant is offered for discount upto 17,300.

