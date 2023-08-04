Hyundai, Kia recalling over 91,000 vehicles due to fire risks, owners advised to park cars outside1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:11 AM IST
Hyundai and Kia are recalling over 91,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to fire risks from potentially damaged electrical components.
Hyundai Motor and Kia are recalling over 91,000 newer vehicles in the U.S. due to fire risks. About 52,000 Hyundai vehicles and nearly 40,000 Kia vehicles are covered under the recall, a Reuters report cited.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message