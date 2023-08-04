Hyundai Motor and Kia are recalling over 91,000 newer vehicles in the U.S. due to fire risks. About 52,000 Hyundai vehicles and nearly 40,000 Kia vehicles are covered under the recall, a Reuters report cited.

The set of models that are likely to be recalled includes - Hyundai 2023-2024 Palisade, 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona vehicles and 2023-2024 Seltos and 2023 Kia Soul, Sportage vehicles.

Meanwhile, owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until repairs are completed.

Korean automakers discovered a potential issue with the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly's electronic controllers. Damaged electrical components may lead to overheating. Owners will be notified in late September, and dealers will inspect and replace the oil pump controller as needed.

Kia and Hyundai reported six and four cases of potential thermal events, respectively, with no accidents or injuries, Reuters report cited.

Kia said it has six reports of potentially related thermal events but no accidents or injuries while Hyundai has four similar reports. The automakers informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that they eliminated a suspect part from production in March.

As a safety precaution, Hyundai advised dealers to provide rental vehicles to concerned customers until recall fixes are available. If owners detect a burning/melting odor, they were urged to avoid driving and instead tow the vehicle to the nearest Hyundai dealer.

In addition to the fire risk, heat damage could trigger a short circuit impacting other onboard vehicle controllers, Hyundai said.

Hyundai said in December it received a report of a 2023 Hyundai Palisade vehicle exhibiting heat damage on the wire harness/connector of the electric oil pump, prompting the automaker to open an investigation. Kia said in June it received a report of melting in a 2023 Soul.

(With inputs from agencies)