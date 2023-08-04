comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Aug 03 2023 15:58:43
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 220.05 0.43%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.3 -0.55%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 590.6 -1.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 618.8 -0.63%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 965.5 -2.24%
Business News/ Auto News / Hyundai, Kia recalling over 91,000 vehicles due to fire risks, owners advised to park cars outside
Back

Hyundai, Kia recalling over 91,000 vehicles due to fire risks, owners advised to park cars outside

 1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 07:11 AM IST Livemint ( with inputs from Agencies )

Hyundai and Kia are recalling over 91,000 vehicles in the U.S. due to fire risks from potentially damaged electrical components.

Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires. (AP)Premium
Hyundai and Kia are telling the owners of nearly 92,000 vehicles in the U.S. to park them outside because an electronic controller in an oil pump can overheat and cause fires. (AP)

Hyundai Motor and Kia are recalling over 91,000 newer vehicles in the U.S. due to fire risks. About 52,000 Hyundai vehicles and nearly 40,000 Kia vehicles are covered under the recall, a Reuters report cited.

The set of models that are likely to be recalled includes - Hyundai 2023-2024 Palisade, 2023 Tucson, Sonata, Elantra, and Kona vehicles and 2023-2024 Seltos and 2023 Kia Soul, Sportage vehicles.

Meanwhile, owners are advised to park outside and away from structures until repairs are completed.

Korean automakers discovered a potential issue with the Idle Stop & Go oil pump assembly's electronic controllers. Damaged electrical components may lead to overheating. Owners will be notified in late September, and dealers will inspect and replace the oil pump controller as needed.

Kia and Hyundai reported six and four cases of potential thermal events, respectively, with no accidents or injuries, Reuters report cited. 

Kia reports 6 mishaps, Hyundai has 4 similar cases

Kia said it has six reports of potentially related thermal events but no accidents or injuries while Hyundai has four similar reports. The automakers informed the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that they eliminated a suspect part from production in March. 

As a safety precaution, Hyundai advised dealers to provide rental vehicles to concerned customers until recall fixes are available. If owners detect a burning/melting odor, they were urged to avoid driving and instead tow the vehicle to the nearest Hyundai dealer.

In addition to the fire risk, heat damage could trigger a short circuit impacting other onboard vehicle controllers, Hyundai said.

Hyundai said in December it received a report of a 2023 Hyundai Palisade vehicle exhibiting heat damage on the wire harness/connector of the electric oil pump, prompting the automaker to open an investigation. Kia said in June it received a report of melting in a 2023 Soul. 

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 04 Aug 2023, 07:14 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout