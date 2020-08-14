Hyundai Kona sets new range record of over 1000 kms in single charge

Hyundai’s electric vehicle Kona is one of the very few electric vehicles in the country that offers a practical range for both intra city and intercity travel. The Hyundai Kona is being marketed as the first all-electric SUV of India. While many US companies like Tesla and a newly launched Lucid have tried to take away the title of the highest range delivered by an electric car, Hyundai’s Kona has managed to beat them in controlled situations.

Hyundai’s electric vehicle Kona is one of the very few electric vehicles in the country that offers a practical range for both intra city and intercity travel. The Hyundai Kona is being marketed as the first all-electric SUV of India. While many US companies like Tesla and a newly launched Lucid have tried to take away the title of the highest range delivered by an electric car, Hyundai’s Kona has managed to beat them in controlled situations.

In a statement from the company, the testing conditions of the event were revealed. Over the course of a three-day range mission, three different units of Hyundai’s Kona were put to a test at Lausitzring, a racetrack in northeast Germany.

Each of the subcompact SUVs travelled 1,018.7, 1,024.1 and 1,026.0 kilometers (km), exceeding the goal of 1,000 km on a single battery charge. Dekra, a European vehicle inspection company that has operated at Lausitzring since 2017, monitored the test process and vehicles, recording 36 driver changes.

All vehicles used in the test were factory-spec and unmodified. However, the vehicle’s air conditioning and entertainment systems remained off to further the range of the car. Only the daytime running lights remained on to comply with the legal requirements for road traffic. According to the statement released by the company, an average speed between 29km/hr and 31 km/hr was maintained to mimic inner city traffic in Europe.

Each distance also represents a record in terms of 64 kWh battery capacity, as the power consumption figures of 6.28, 6.25 and 6.24 kWh per 100 km were well below the standard value of 14.7 kWh per 100 km determined by the Worldwide Harmonized Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP).

“This mission has proven that our KONA Electric offers outstanding electric performance, efficiency and battery range," said Michael Cole, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Europe. “This lifestyle-oriented vehicle will continue to offer customers a range of sophisticated technology and an attractive design of a compact SUV in addition to all the advantages of an environmentally friendly electric vehicle."

“With this test, the KONA Electric confirmed what many of our customers already know: it is a reliably efficient and eco-friendly lifestyle SUV that is practical for everyday use," said Jürgen Keller, Managing Director of Hyundai Motor Deutschland GmbH. “Customers driving the KONA Electric or other Hyundai EVs can expect to drive long distances without recharging or feeling range anxiety."

Topics Hyundai