Hyundai unveils latest Kona with electrified powertrain

Hyundai has debuted the latest Kona electric vehicle at the New York International Auto Show, positioning the second-generation model in the small SUV segment of the market. Notably, Hyundai has designed the electric car's platform with an electrified powertrain as its top priority, aligning with the automaker's accelerated electrification strategy.

The new Hyundai Kona Electric boasts larger dimensions and spacious interiors, featuring a 104.7-inch wheelbase, 171.5-inch length, and 71.9-inch width. With an impressive drag coefficient of 0.27, this latest model promises exceptional aerodynamic performance. Equipped with a 64.8-kWh battery, the electric vehicle offers a range of up to 418 km and generates 201 hp power output and a peak torque of 255 Nm.

Hyundai reveals that the interior of the Kona Electric has been upgraded to reflect customers' lifestyles and their living space. The dashboard features a floating horizontal C-Pad that incorporates dual 12.3-inch panoramic display screens. Furthermore, the gear selector has been relocated behind the steering wheel, creating more storage space in the open console area.

The Kona Electric features battery preconditioning for reliable charging and optimal power performance in colder temperatures. The car also includes a new charging port door lamp that enhances visibility at night. Other notable features include forward 'frunk' storage, active grille shutters, exterior Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability, i-PEDAL driving mode, and Smart Regenerative System. This system adjusts regenerative braking levels based on real-time traffic data, maximising the efficiency of the regenerative braking system.