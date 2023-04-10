Hyundai unveils latest Kona with electrified powertrain

Hyundai unveils latest Kona with electrified powertrain1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 05:01 PM IST
- The new Hyundai Kona Electric boasts larger dimensions and spacious interiors, featuring a 104.7-inch wheelbase, 171.5-inch length, and 71.9-inch width. With an impressive drag coefficient of 0.27, this latest model promises exceptional aerodynamic performance.
Hyundai has debuted the latest Kona electric vehicle at the New York International Auto Show, positioning the second-generation model in the small SUV segment of the market. Notably, Hyundai has designed the electric car's platform with an electrified powertrain as its top priority, aligning with the automaker's accelerated electrification strategy.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×