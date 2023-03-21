Hyundai Motors finally took the wrap off its 2023 Verna model in India today. The all-new Hyundai Verna is offered with two powertrains. It gets a new turbo petrol engine. The sedan will be offered in nine different colour options. Let’s take a look at 2023 Hyundai Verna price and features

2023 Hyundai Verna price

The 2023 Hyundai Verna comes with a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new Verna will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia.

Here are the variant-wise prices of 2023 Hyundai Verna

- New Verna 1.5 MPi MT EX: ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

- New Verna 1.5 MPi MT S: ₹11.95 lakh (ex-showroom)

- New Verna 1.5 MPi MT SX: ₹12.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

- New Verna 1.5 MPi iVT SX: ₹14.23 lakh (ex-showroom)

- New Verna 1.5 MPi MT SX (O): ₹14.66 lakh (ex-showroom)

- New Verna 1.5 MPi iVT SX (O): ₹16.19 lakh (ex-showroom)

- New Verna 1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX: ₹14.83 lakh (ex-showroom)

- New Verna 1.5 Turbo GDi 7DCT SX: ₹16.08 lakh (ex-showroom)

- New Verna 1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX(O): ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

- New Verna 1.5 Turbo GDi 7DCT SX(O): ₹17.38 lakh (ex-showroom)

2023 Hyundai Verna design

The 2023 Hyundai Verna comes with a split headlamp design. There is a sleek LED strip running above the redesigned LED headlamps. The all-new Verna has a new front bumper and grille with an LED light car above the bumper. The car features dual-tone alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, two-piece LED tail lights, Verna lettering and an LED light bar on the boot lid.

2023 Hyundai Verna interiors

Inside, the 2023 Verna has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is equipped with a fully digital instrument console along with automatic climate control, Level 2 ADAS and electric sunroof. The car boasts of an eight-speaker Bose-sourced music system.

The all-new Verna has heated and ventilated front seats as well.

2023 Hyundai Verna engine

2023 Hyundai Verna engine is offered in two powertrain options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine which can produce 113bhp power and 144Nm of torque and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The T-GDi engine is claimed to deliver 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. The company has discontinued the 1.5-litre diesel motor with the 2023 model.

The engine comes mated with a six-speed manual unit, an IVT unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit.

2023 Hyundai Verna safety features

Safety features on the 2023 Hyundai Verna includes ADAS with Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision- Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning, among many others. It is equipped with six airbags.