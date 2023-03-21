Hyundai launches 2023 Verna with a starting price of 10.89 lakh: Check details

Hyundai launches 2023 Verna with a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh: Check details2 min read . 01:25 PM IST
The all-new Verna will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia.
Hyundai Motors finally took the wrap off its 2023 Verna model in India today. The all-new Hyundai Verna is offered with two powertrains. It gets a new turbo petrol engine. The sedan will be offered in nine different colour options. Let’s take a look at 2023 Hyundai Verna price and features
The 2023 Hyundai Verna comes with a starting price of ₹10.89 lakh (ex-showroom). The all-new Verna will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, and Skoda Slavia.
Here are the variant-wise prices of 2023 Hyundai Verna
- New Verna 1.5 MPi MT EX: ₹10.90 lakh (ex-showroom)
- New Verna 1.5 MPi MT S: ₹11.95 lakh (ex-showroom)
- New Verna 1.5 MPi MT SX: ₹12.98 lakh (ex-showroom)
- New Verna 1.5 MPi iVT SX: ₹14.23 lakh (ex-showroom)
- New Verna 1.5 MPi MT SX (O): ₹14.66 lakh (ex-showroom)
- New Verna 1.5 MPi iVT SX (O): ₹16.19 lakh (ex-showroom)
- New Verna 1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX: ₹14.83 lakh (ex-showroom)
- New Verna 1.5 Turbo GDi 7DCT SX: ₹16.08 lakh (ex-showroom)
- New Verna 1.5 Turbo GDi MT SX(O): ₹15.99 lakh (ex-showroom)
- New Verna 1.5 Turbo GDi 7DCT SX(O): ₹17.38 lakh (ex-showroom)
The 2023 Hyundai Verna comes with a split headlamp design. There is a sleek LED strip running above the redesigned LED headlamps. The all-new Verna has a new front bumper and grille with an LED light car above the bumper. The car features dual-tone alloy wheels, a shark-fin antenna, two-piece LED tail lights, Verna lettering and an LED light bar on the boot lid.
2023 Hyundai Verna interiors
Inside, the 2023 Verna has a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It is equipped with a fully digital instrument console along with automatic climate control, Level 2 ADAS and electric sunroof. The car boasts of an eight-speaker Bose-sourced music system.
The all-new Verna has heated and ventilated front seats as well.
2023 Hyundai Verna engine
2023 Hyundai Verna engine is offered in two powertrain options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine which can produce 113bhp power and 144Nm of torque and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. The T-GDi engine is claimed to deliver 158bhp and 253Nm of torque. The company has discontinued the 1.5-litre diesel motor with the 2023 model.
The engine comes mated with a six-speed manual unit, an IVT unit, and a seven-speed DCT unit.
2023 Hyundai Verna safety features
Safety features on the 2023 Hyundai Verna includes ADAS with Lane Following Assist, Forward Collision- Avoidance Assist, Safe Exit Warning, among many others. It is equipped with six airbags.
