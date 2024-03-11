Hello User
Business News/ Auto News / Hyundai launches Creta N Line SUV in India

Hyundai launches Creta N Line SUV in India

Livemint

  • Hyundai Motor India launches SUV Creta N Line

Hyundai Motor India MD & CEO Unsoo Kim speaks during the launch of Hyundai’s Creta N Line SUV, in New Delhi, Monday.

Hyundai Motor India on Monday launched sport utility vehicle (SUV) Creta N Line. It introduced the mid-sized SUV Creta at a price between 16.82 lakh and 20.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Hyundai currently offers the N Line range on its two models -- i20 hatchback and compact SUV Venue.

