Hyundai launches Creta N Line SUV in India

Hyundai Motor India on Monday launched sport utility vehicle (SUV) Creta N Line. It introduced the mid-sized SUV Creta at a price between ₹16.82 lakh and ₹20.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyundai currently offers the N Line range on its two models -- i20 hatchback and compact SUV Venue.

