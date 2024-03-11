Hyundai launches Creta N Line SUV in India
- Hyundai Motor India launches SUV Creta N Line
Hyundai Motor India on Monday launched sport utility vehicle (SUV) Creta N Line. It introduced the mid-sized SUV Creta at a price between ₹16.82 lakh and ₹20.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).
Hyundai currently offers the N Line range on its two models -- i20 hatchback and compact SUV Venue.
