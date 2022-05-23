Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / Hyundai launches GRAND i10 NIOS Corporate Edition at 6.28 lakh

Hyundai launches GRAND i10 NIOS Corporate Edition at 6.28 lakh

Hyundai GRAND i10 NIOS Corporate Edition
1 min read . 03:11 PM ISTLivemint

The five-speed manual variant is priced at 6.28 lakh while the automated manual transmission (AMT) is tagged at 6.97 lakh.

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI :In its latest addition, the Hyundai Motor India on Monday said it has launched GRAND i10 NIOS Corporate Edition.

The five-speed manual variant is priced at 6.28 lakh while the automated manual transmission (AMT) is tagged at 6.97 lakh.

Powered by 1.2 litre petrol engine, the new model trim comes with both manual and automatic powertrains.

"Hyundai conceptualised the GRAND i10 NIOS for progressive and young new age customers in India. Having witnessed a trailblazing sales run since its launch, we are glad to now introduce the sporty and hi-tech focussed Corporate Edition on the GRAND i10 NIOS to induce delight and enhance the value offered to new age buyers," Hyundai Motor India Director (Sales, Marketing and Service) Tarun Garg noted.

Based on the Magna trim, the Corporate Edition comes with all black interiors with red colour inserts (Seats, AC Vents and Gear Boot) and other features like 17.14 cm touch screen infotainment with navigation through smartphone mirroring.

It also comes with electric folding ORVM with LED turn indicator on outside mirror as standard. 