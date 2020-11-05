Hyundai launches new i20 2020: Variants, price, features, other details

Hyundai i20 is one of the most recognizable cars in India since the launch of the first model back in 2008. Now, the company has launched an all-new 2020 model which may be one of the biggest upgrades the line-up has received since the launch 12 years ago. The new Hyundai i20 gets a host of new design elements to keep up with the competition as well as a feature-packed interior.

The new Hyundai i20 starts at a price of ₹6.79 lakh and the company is offering a total of 24 variants to choose from. However, Hyundai has stuck to four broad variants under the names, Magna, Sportz, Asta and the Asta (O). The expansive range of options is derived from multiple engines and transmission options. The company claims that the new i20 has been launched with an introductory price that will be applicable on deliveries up to 31 December this year. The price of the highest variant goes all the way up to ₹11.17 lakh for the Asta (O) variant.

The company will be offering three powertrains with the new i20 which includes a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre diesel engine and a 1.0-litre petrol turbo engine. In terms of transmission options, the company is offering the 1.2-litre variant with a manual and CVT automatic option. The diesel variant only gets a manual gearbox as of now whereas the 1.0-litre GDi turbo petrol variant gets both a segment-first iMT and the DCT option. The DCT variant being the most expensive variant.

The company is offering the car in colours such as Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, Starry Night and Metallic Cooper.

In terms of safety features, the car will get another segment first with a maximum of 6 airbags. Hyundai also claims that the car is built using 66% high-strength steel for better crash protection. Hyundai will also provide other safety features such as Vehicle Stability Management, Electronic Stability Control, Hill Assist Control, Rear Parking Camera with sensor display.

In terms of dimensions, the new Hyundai i20 is longer by 10mm which also translates to a wheelbase that is longer by 10mm. The car is also 41mm wider than the outgoing Elite i20 which translates to better shoulder room. The overall height, however, still remains the same. The boot space of the car has also been raised to 300 litres.

In terms of features, Hyundai i20 checks a lot of segment-first boxes. The car gets a sunroof, for better sense of space. Additionally, the car features a massive 10.25-inch infotainment display, a 7-speaker Bose audio system and an Oxyboost Air Purifier which Hyundai claims is more efficient compared to other air purification systems. The car also gets a massive digital cluster with TFT Multi-Information Display behind the steering wheel.

Other features include wireless phone charging with cooling pad, a blue ambient light theme, and Hyundai's BlueLink technology.

