Hyundai launches new i20 2020: Variants, price, features, other details

The new Hyundai i20 starts at a price of ₹6.79 lakh and the company is offering a total of 24 variants to choose from. However, Hyundai has stuck to four broad variants under the names, Magna, Sportz, Asta and the Asta (O). The expansive range of options is derived from multiple engines and transmission options. The company claims that the new i20 has been launched with an introductory price that will be applicable on deliveries up to 31 December this year. The price of the highest variant goes all the way up to ₹11.17 lakh for the Asta (O) variant.