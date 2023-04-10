Hyundai may soon launch Ai3 SUV in India: What we know so far

Hyundai may soon launch Ai3 SUV in India: What we know so far1 min read . 01:14 PM IST
- The upcoming Hyundai SUV is said to take on the Tata Punch. Launched in 2021, Tata Punch is the company’s popular SUVs that sells 10,000 units a month.
Hyundai is all set to launch a new SUV in India later this year. Codenamed Hyundai Ai3, the SUV is said to be a version model of Casper that debuted in the global markets earlier this year.
As per a report by AutoCar India, the upcoming SUV is expected to be based on Grand i10 Nios and may feature a 1.2-litre petrol engine with manual and AMT gearboxes. It will also have a CNG model based on the same engine. Additionally, the SUV may have a 1.0-litre petro turbo engine as well.
The report adds that the SUV may launch later this year in August. The compact SUV will sit below the Hyundai Venue. “This is owing to its size and positioning, in a segment where buyers are far more price sensitive," the report says.
The upcoming Hyundai SUV is said to take on the Tata Punch. Launched in 2021, Tata Punch is the company’s popular SUVs that sells 10,000 units a month.
Tata Punch gets the 1.2-litre Revotron engine with Dyna-Pro technology that the company claims can do 0 to 60 kmph in 6.5 seconds and 0 to 100 kmph in 16.5 seconds. The motor is good for 86 PS power and 113 Nm of torque. The engine can deliver low torque and efficient combustion for a nice driving experience. The engine is paired with a 5-speed AMT or manual transmission.
The AMT gearbox on Tata Punch gets Traction Pro technology that can help the car move ahead in muddy or low-traction surfaces. The AMT gearbox also comes with adjusted tuning maps.
In a related news, Tata Motors has emerged as the second-largest seller of passenger vehicles in India, overtaking Hyundai, according to the latest sales figures released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) for March 2023. In March 2023, the company overtook Hyundai to secure the second spot in the sales chart, selling 46,847 units of passenger vehicles - an increase of 9,908 units or 26.82% compared to the same period last year, when they sold 36,939 units.
