Hyundai may soon launch Ai3 SUV in India: What we know so far

In a related news, Tata Motors has emerged as the second-largest seller of passenger vehicles in India, overtaking Hyundai, according to the latest sales figures released by the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA) for March 2023. In March 2023, the company overtook Hyundai to secure the second spot in the sales chart, selling 46,847 units of passenger vehicles - an increase of 9,908 units or 26.82% compared to the same period last year, when they sold 36,939 units.