Hyundai midsize SUV for India specs leaked ahead of launch — What we know so far about engine, price and body design

Hyundai's upcoming Bayon-based midsize SUV, measuring over four meters, will launch during the festive season. Featuring a crossover-inspired design, it includes a twin-screen layout and several other specifications.

Written By Fareha Naaz
Updated5 Sep 2026, 03:25 PM IST
Add Mint as a preferred source on Google
Limited Time Deals on Popular Models
Nissan Magnite
₹ 5.65 - 11.13 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Skoda Kylaq
₹ 7.59 - 12.99 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
₹ 10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Hyundai Alcazar
₹ 14.99 - 21.74 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Mahindra Thar ROXX
₹ 12.52 - 23.52 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Skoda Kushaq
₹ 10.69 - 18.99 Lakhs
Grab Offer Now
Hyundai Bayon-based midsize SUV model features a stylish design, twin-screen interior and more.
Hyundai Bayon-based midsize SUV model features a stylish design, twin-screen interior and more.(Hyundai )

Curiosity is building around Hyundai Bayon-based midsize SUV ahead of launch. This upcoming model measuring over four metres in length will rank below the Creta in Hyundai’s line-up. Let's deep dive into the leaked specifications of this model which is set for festive season launch.

Hyundai midsize SUV design and salient features

Rather than a traditional boxy SUV silhouette, the new model will feature a crossover-inspired design, according to Autocar. At the front, split headlamps are positioned with a full-width LED light bar at the top. The main headlamp units mounted on the bumper seem similar to those seen on the Verna. The front bumper also features a two-part air intake, with the registration plate mounted centrally.

Also Read | Maruti looks to take the fast lane in EV sales in 4 months

Considering the profile view, the SUV features a rising window line and a prominent kink around the C-pillar with minimal body cladding. Other specifications include pull-type door handles, functional roof rails and heavily flared wheel arches reminiscent of the Exter.

At the rear, the design appears to mirror the front with a slim LED light strip. A pronounced roof spoiler is also visible, while the boot lid handle appears to be positioned in the centre of the tailgate. The SUV comes with dual-tone petal-style alloy wheels, pronounced roof spoiler and boot lid handle positioned at the centre of the tailgate.

Also Read | Why auto stocks are down today? Check worst performers

Moving to the interiors, the report suggests that the cabin features a twin-screen layout stretching across the dashboard just like most modern Hyundais which seemed parallel to the latest 12.3-inch displays currently offered on higher variants of the Venue. The midsize SUV comes with dual-tone steering wheel featuring four-dot motif representing the letter ‘H’ in Morse code and black-and-white colour scheme cabin interiors.

From Powertrain to price of midsize SUV model

Expected to be packed with a long list of comfort, convenience and safety features, the Bayon-based SUV variant might differ from the Creta in terms of powertrain offerings. As per Autocar, the SUV will offer Creta’s 115hp 1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine is expected to be offered with both a six-speed manual and a CVT gearbox. Notably, Hyundai is also likely to introduce a CNG version for the first time in over four metres model.

Also Read | New Hyundai Creta, i10 coming by 2027: Bigger SUV, Kia-shared platform and more

With the new model positioned below the Creta, the ex-showroom price is likely to range between 9 lakh and 14 lakh. In the highly competitive midsize SUV segment, Hyundai can augment the two-pronged approach just like Maruti Suzuki.

Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

HomeAuto NewsHyundai midsize SUV for India specs leaked ahead of launch — What we know so far about engine, price and body design
More

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.