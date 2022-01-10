Hyundai most searched car brand in 2021 in India, Toyota rules the world: Report

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The year 2021 had passed but the findings are still coming out our ways. As per the report by Compare the market, Hyundai still remains the most loved car in India. Worldover, people chose Toyota followed by Tesla. The 2021 was the post covid-19 breakout year and the year which also saw the semiconductor shortages hampering the production and sales of cars around the world. As per the annual report, the South Korean auto major Hyundai was the most searched brand in India.

Toyota was overall the most searched car brand in 2021. "Our research shows it topped searches in 47 of the 154 countries analysed – representing around 31% of all searches. However, this is down from the 34.8% of top searches it secured in 2020," sayd Compare the market.

The Japanese company launched vehicles in 2021 included electric cars, the world-first Corolla SUV and a completely redesigned Land Cruiser.

Toyota, BMW and Mercedes continued to dominate Google searches around the world in 2021 and maintained the top three positions for a second consecutive year. While Mercedes remains in third place, it has taken a few countries from Toyota and BMW. This has closed the gap significantly.

“We found that in 2021, Tesla was the most searched vehicle brand in Hong Kong, Israel, Macao, Singapore and China," it said.

Tesla also appeared as the second or third most searched for Austria, the Bahamas, Botswana, Congo Kinshasa, Croatia, Finland, Guinea, Iceland, Kuwait, Madagascar, Malta, Norway, Palestine, Rwanda, South Africa, South Korea, Syria, the United States and Yemen.

Tesla offered several vehicles in 2021, including its Model S, Model 3, and even the Semi truck.

Audi and Hyundai, for example, appeared in more Google searches in 2021 compared to 2020. Audi more than doubled the number of countries where it appeared as a top search, moving from 6th position to 4th position.

Suzuki, which hasn't placed as a top search globally since 2018, reappeared as a top search in several countries, while Rolls Royce and Mazda each topped a country for the first time since 2018.