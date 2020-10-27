Hyundai Motor Company reveals its smallest EV yet

Hyundai Motor Company revealed the first glimpse of its smallest EV yet, with a video sketching its unique construction.

This small EV’s exterior style is based on the ‘45’ EV concept that Hyundai presented in 2019 at the International Motor Show (IAA) in Frankfurt. Hyundai’s designers adapted the signature ‘kinetic cube lamp’ design of ‘45’ along with its angular yet smooth profile to create this yet-to-be-named EV that sports a Performance Blue exterior color with orange accents.

This little engine can pack two DC motors that can deliver a top speed of 7 km/h. One of the biggest unique aspects of this new car is its seating capacity. The car only has a single seat in the middle of the car. The company claims that in order to boost driver confidence, Hyundai designers took inspiration from motorsports.

In keeping with the 45’s design heritage theme, Hyundai has built this unique passenger vehicle out of a traditional eco material - wood. For obvious reasons, this new EV does not have an officially rated driving range yet. However, the company is planning to reveal more details about the new car which seems to be targetted at a very young audience.

The company also launched a video demonstrating the build process of the tiny car.

