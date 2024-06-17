Industry
Hyundai may beat Korea discount with IPO in India
Alisha Sachdev 5 min read 17 Jun 2024, 06:37 AM IST
Summary
- Hyundai Motor India's IPO puts the spotlight on India's automotive sector that has already emerged as the third-largest car market in the world.
- Competition in the SUV and EV space is rising as listed OEMs outline aggressive market expansion plans.
South Korea’s Hyundai, which began its Indian odyssey with the Santro small car 25 years ago, has taken the wraps off the country’s second-biggest public share sale, hoping to beat the so-called Korean discount in India's vibrant stock market.
