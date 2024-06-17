Hyundai Motor’s IPO, the largest in India after Life Insurance Corporation of India’s ₹20,000 crore-plus share sale in 2022, will be the country’s first automobile IPO in two decades. It is expected to improve investor perception of the parent and the visibility of Hyundai's Indian operations, allowing it to return greater cash to shareholders. HMC is the sole seller, offloading over 142 million equity shares of face value of ₹10. All the proceeds will go to the Korean parent. The offer document says Hyundai is looking to list to ‘enhance visibility and brand image’ and ‘provide liquidity and a public market for equity shares in India’.