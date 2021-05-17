Predicted automotive semiconductor concern became a reality. Following Hyundai Motor's Ulsan Plant 3 and 5, Kia Soha Plant 2 decided to suspend operation.

As the factory was shut down, the possibility of delaying the delivery of vehicles such as Tucson, Avante, and Stony increased.

According to industry sources on May 14, Kia will suspend operation of Soha Plant 2 from May 17 to 18 due to the supply-demand shortage of semiconductors such as the airbag control unit (ACU). Soha Plant 2 produces small sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and Stonics.

Soha Plant 2 wasn't the only one to shut down. Hyundai Motor Company has decided to close line 52 at Ulsan Plant 5, which produces the semi-mid-sized SUV Tucson and the hydrogen electric vehicles Nexo. On May 18, the operation of the third factory in Ulsan, which produces the semi-mid-sized sedan Avante and small SUV venues, will be suspended.

Previously, Ulsan Plant 4 producing Porters, Ulsan Plant 1 producing Ioniq 5, and Asan Plant producing Grandeur and Sonata, were also closed.

When the shipment schedule was delayed due to the prolonged supply and demand of semiconductors for vehicles, Hyundai Motor Company sent an apology by mail in the name of the vice president of the domestic business division, Wonha Yoo, to customers waiting for shipment.

"The main reason for the delay in delivery of vehicles is the shortage of supply of main conductors for vehicles," said Yoo, in an apology, "Hyundai Motor will find alternative suppliers for semiconductor sourcing and deliver vehicles as soon as possible by streamlining production operations."

