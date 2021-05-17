Soha Plant 2 wasn't the only one to shut down. Hyundai Motor Company has decided to close line 52 at Ulsan Plant 5, which produces the semi-mid-sized SUV Tucson and the hydrogen electric vehicles Nexo. On May 18, the operation of the third factory in Ulsan, which produces the semi-mid-sized sedan Avante and small SUV venues, will be suspended.

