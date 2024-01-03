Hyundai Motor, Kia plan to take lead in electrification, target auto sales to rise by 2% in 2024
South Korea's automobile major Hyundai Motor and its affiliate Kia are planning to take the lead in electrification and aim to increase sales by 2% in 2024. The new target came as the company fell short of delivering last year's target by 3%. In 2024, Hyundai Motor and Kia are targeting global sales of 7.44 million vehicles.