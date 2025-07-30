Hyundai Motor logs 4th straight profit drop, loses No. 2 sales spot to Mahindra

Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) recorded a fourth straight year-on-year decline in quarterly profit for the April-June period, hurt by high discounts and losing its second position in domestic sales to closest rival Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd.

The Indian subsidiary of Korean giant Hyundai recorded a net profit of ₹1,369 crore in the first quarter of the financial year ending March 2026, a drop of 8% compared to the year-ago period, it said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The company attributed the profit decline to shrinking margins as earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization margin (Ebitda) fell 20 basis points to 13.3%. This margin contraction was on account of elevated discounts of around 3% during the first quarter to stir up demand for cars.

Since listing in October 2024, the Gurugram-based Hyundai India has not had a single quarter where its profit has grown. In the previous four quarters, it has seen profits fall in the range of 8% to 19%.

Revenue during the quarter fell 5% to ₹16,628 crore, with the company's domestic car sales sliding 11% to 132,259 units, trailing Mahindra's 22% increase to 152,067 units.

India's largest passenger vehicle manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India Ltd sold 430,889 cars in the country in April-June, 5% less than a year ago. Passenger vehicle sales in the first three months of FY26 fell 1% to 1.01 million units, according to data from Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.

Shares of Hyundai Motor closed about 0.8% lower at ₹2,084.95 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday.

In a post-results interaction with the media, the management acknowledged that the demand environment in the country has been tough, hurting its sales.

“Things were quite tough,” chief operating officer Tarun Garg told reporters, before pointing to the tailwinds on the horizon such as interest rates cuts that could stimulate demand and the festive season kicking off soon.

Unsoo Kim, managing director at Hyundai Motor India, expects a gradual recovery in demand for cars.

“Moving forward, we anticipate gradual recovery in domestic demand sentiments, driven by onset of monsoon and festive season coupled with government policy measures, while on the exports front, we are confident to maintain a positive momentum, in line with our growth commitments,” Kim said.

The management aims to target rural markets, which are likely to revive after plentiful monsoon rains, and salary earners who will benefit from interest rate cuts.

Garg noted that in the months ahead, the discounts will not see any significant rise as the company targets sustainable growth.

Analysts said that near-term challenges are expected to persist for Hyundai Motor India, but there are reasons to be optimistic.

“Hyundai’s margins, while lower YoY, outperform expectations, driven by an improved volume mix and cost optimization initiatives,” Mrunmayee Jogalekar, auto research analyst at Asit C Mehta Investment Intermediates Ltd, said.

While the company struggled in the domestic market, its international sales were reasonably good. Hyundai sold 48,140 cars in the global markets, registering a 13% year-on-year rise in the April-June period, and preventing a larger hit to its margins.

The company is banking on its plans to launch 26 new models as well as facelifts till 2030 to get into a fast-growth lane.

To a question on loss of market share, Garg pointed out that registration data on the government's Vahan portal indicates that the company is gradually getting its ground back.

“In April our market share was 12.6%, in May it was 12.7% and in June it was 12.9%. With two days remaining in July, we are set to cross 13% in the month,” he said.

In a report dated 10 July, analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities noted that new launches by Hyundai ahead will help it make a gradual comeback in terms of market share.