Hyundai Motor primes Indian veteran to face down Tata, Mahindra
Tata Motors and Mahindra are snapping at the heels of Hyundai Motor, the Korean giant that has been India's second-largest carmaker for 16 years. With its strategy to promote local leadership, the choice has narrowed to veteran Tarun Garg, Hyundai's chief operations officer. Will the strategy work?
Hyundai Motor Co. is set to elevate its India chief operations officer Tarun Garg as managing director and chief executive of its domestic unit, an executive directly aware of the plan said. Garg would be the first Indian to lead Hyundai Motor India, at a time the Korean giant is fighting to keep its No.2 position in the Indian car market.