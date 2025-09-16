Hyundai Motor primes Indian veteran to face down Tata, Mahindra

Hyundai Motor Co. is set to elevate its India chief operations officer Tarun Garg as managing director and chief executive of its domestic unit, an executive directly aware of the plan said. Garg would be the first Indian to lead Hyundai Motor India, at a time the Korean giant is fighting to keep its No.2 position in the Indian car market.

Garg is expected to take the helm around the inauguration of Hyundai’s new Talegaon plant in Maharashtra, the executive said on the condition of anonymity. The facility is slated to begin producing 250,000 units within the next three years, with its opening anticipated in the final quarter of 2025.

"The strategy is part of Hyundai’s ongoing plan to promote non-Koreans into leadership positions in foreign markets where it has a significant presence," the executive said. This push began with the appointment of Jose Munoz as the first non-Korean president of Hyundai in January, following his tenure as global COO since April 2019.

Also Read | Why Hyundai raid won’t crush the Korean carmaker

Vocal for local

With the company eyeing an India hand to lead its operations, the global management led by Munoz narrowed down on Garg, who joined Hyundai in December 2019 as director of sales. He was promoted as COO in January 2023, where he was working closely with Munoz.

Hyundai Motor India declined to comment. "What may or may not happen in the future is purely speculative and as a listed company, we do not comment on speculation. HMIL follows the highest standards of transparency and corporate governance and will continue to do so," a spokesperson said. Garg did not respond to a request for comment.

Hyundai’s current India managing director and chief executive officer (CEO), Unsoo Kim, oversaw the company’s ₹27,870 crore public listing last year, in the biggest initial public offering (IPO) in Indian market so far. It was not immediately clear if Kim would move to Hyundai's global headquarters in Seoul. The Korean parent has four nominees on Hyundai Motor India's eight-member board, while the rest are independent directors. Two out of four—CEO Kim and chief financial officer (CFO) Wangdo Hur—are South Koreans.

Also Read | Hyundai raid exposes shortage of visas for Asian companies trying to move staff

Rising rivalry

Garg's elevation would come at a time Hyundai is facing intense rivalry from domestic players Tata Motors Ltd and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. The Korean giant is at risk of losing its No.2 position in the Indian car market, a rank it has held since 2009. In FY26, Mahindra has sold 245,282 cars compared to Hyundai’s 221,491. Tata Motors trails with 198,173. Maruti unveiled the Victoris mid-size SUV this month, posing a direct challenge to Creta, Hyundai’s highest selling model.

Garg remains unfazed by the competition. When asked about the strong performance of Mahindra and Tata Motors in an interview earlier this year, he said, "Competition brings out the best in everybody." He also stressed the importance of a balanced approach.

"I think it is important to have a balanced approach," Garg added. "Yes, volumes are very important. Yes, the market share No.2 vision is very precious. But at the same time, profitability is also very important."

Earlier, Garg spent more than 25 years at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, the country’s largest carmaker. During his time at Hyundai, he has been credited with the success of the Creta, which was India’s best-selling passenger vehicle in three of the first six months of the year. Sales of the model surged 62% to 194,871 units in FY25 year from 120,035 units in 2021.

Rosy outlook

In FY25, Hyundai India's net profit declined 8% to ₹5,492 crore. To regain market share, the company has planned 26 launches by 2030, including six electric vehicles and its first hybrid models for the Indian market.

Analysts remain optimistic about Hyundai’s future in India. "We view Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) as well positioned to outgrow the India car industry, driven by new SUV launches triggered by upcoming greenfield capacity additions," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in an 11 August note.

"HMI has a robust pipeline of 26 new models and refreshes by FY30E, including six EVs. Of the 26, seven–eight launches are new nameplates," analysts at Nuvama Institutional Equities wrote.

Hyundai Motor India’s share price has increased by 42% in 2025, outperforming the Nifty Auto index, which has risen 16%.