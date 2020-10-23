Hyundai Motor’s SUV market share zooms in April-September

Hyundai Motor Group, though, has been following the similar playbook successfully in markets like North America, West Asian and East Asian markets over the last decade, becoming the fifth-largest vehicle manufacturer globally. “Hyundai became the leading manufacturer of SUVs with the introduction of Venue compact SUV in 2019 and introduction of the Kia brand has further consolidated the position of the overall group," said a person aware of the group’s plans. “The company is focusing on increasing its presence in the SUV segment to start with, especially in the entry-level and mid-segment, which are considered volume drivers. They will adopt a similar strategy to gain ground in the electric vehicle segment as well. It will help them on the cost side," he said on condition of anonymity.