Hyundai Motor to recall 51,587 vehicles in US over fire risk

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday Hyundai Motor is recalling 51,587 vehicles in the United States because a short circuit in non-functioning ⁠trailer ⁠lights, caused by ⁠incorrect installation of the wiring ‍harness, could ‌increase the risk ​of fire.

The vehicle owners have been ⁠advised to park outside ⁠and away from structures ‌until the recall repair is complete.

According to the NHTSA, Hyundai dealers will replace the trailer wiring ‍harness, ‍free ⁠of cost.

Recently, the United States had closed a preliminary probe into 568,580 Hyundai Motor's Palisade SUVs opened earlier this year over inadvertent unlatching of seat belts, the NHTSA had said on December 16.

The auto safety regulator said Hyundai had already filed for a recall to address the issue, and as a result, the agency is closing the investigation.

Korean automakers Hyundai and Kia had agreed to retrofit more than 4 million American vehicles to address theft concerns and install prevention equipment on all new vehicles to resolve an investigation by a bipartisan coalition of 35 attorneys general.

The companies will offer free zinc-reinforced ignition cylinder protectors to owners of the eligible vehicles, including vehicles previously only eligible for the companies’ software updates.

They also agreed to equip all future US vehicles with engine immobilizer anti-theft technology.

Hyundai and Kia will also pay up to $9 million in restitution costs to consumers and to states to defray the costs of the investigation. Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison said the cost of installing ignition cylinder protectors on all eligible vehicles could exceed $500 million, citing estimates from the automakers.