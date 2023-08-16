Hyundai Motor unit to buy General Motors' India plant: Report1 min read 16 Aug 2023, 01:04 PM IST
Hyundai Motor Co said on Wednesday its unit, Hyundai Motor India, signed an asset purchase agreement to acquire General Motors' Talegaon plant in Maharashtra.
Hyundai said manufacturing operations at the plant are planned to commence in 2025.
"As we reinforce our commitment to 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', we intend to create an advanced manufacturing center for Made-in-India cars in Talegaon, Maharashtra. Our manufacturing operations are scheduled to begin in Talegaon, Maharashtra, in 2025," Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) Managing Director and CEO Unsoo Kim said in a statement on Wednesday.
Earlier this year, Hyundai India had entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to invest ₹20,000 crore in Tamil Nadu for expanding capacity and establishing an electric vehicle ecosystem.
The automaker aims to cumulatively achieve a production capacity of 10 lakh units a year with Sriperumbudur (Chennai) and Talegaon plants, the statement said.
GMI's Talegaon plant currently has an annual production capacity of 1.3 lakh units.
"Since HMIL already has enhanced its production capacity from 7.5 lakh units to 8.2 lakh units in the first half of this year, the capacity augmentation of the GMI plant will lay the foundation for HMIL to produce around 1 million units a year," the company said.
HMIL further said it will review plans to launch additional electric vehicle models into the Indian market, manufactured at its Sriperumbudur plant.
The completion of the acquisition and assignment of the Talegaon plant is subject to fulfilment of certain conditions precedent and receipt of regulatory approvals from relevant government authorities and relevant stakeholders, it added.
The company said it intends to make phased investments for the purpose of upgrading the existing infrastructure and manufacturing equipment at the Talegaon plant.
As part of its global restructuring actions, General Motors stopped selling cars in India in 2017-end after running an operation for twenty years in the country.
The American automakers had earlier inked a pact to sell the plant to Chinese carmaker Great Wall Motors. However, the agreement fell through last year as the Chinese carmaker called off plans to enter the Indian market.
