Hyundai Motors finalises $5 billion battery joint venture in US1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 11:42 AM IST
- Hyundai Motors reported a net profit of 3.3 trillion won ($2.47 billion) for the January-March period versus a profit of 1.6 trillion won a year earlier
Hyundai Motor Co has announced that it has finalsied a $5 billion joint venture with partner SK in North America. Uner the electric vehicle (EV) battery joint venture, the company will set up a new battery manufacturing plant in the state of Georgia, the companies said, formalising an earlier provisional agreement.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×