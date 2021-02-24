Hyundai Motors recalls 81,701 EVs across the globe: Report

Hyundai Motors will recall 81,701 electric cars globally. The car manufacturer will be conducting the recall due to some defects in the batteries.

According to a report by Reuters, Hyundai Motor says global recall applies to Kona EV, Ioniq EV, Elec City bus built between November 2017 and March 2020.

Out of the total cars re-called globally, Hyundai Motor Co will recall 26,699 electric vehicles in South Korea due to potential fire risks, according to South Korea's transport ministry said on Wednesday.

The recall will replace the vehicles' battery systems and applies to 25,08L3 Kona EVs, starting March 29, the ministry said in a statement.

It is Hyundai's second recall for the Kona, its best-selling electric vehicle and follows a decision by South Korean authorities this year to launch a probe into whether the previous recall was adequate. The first recall occurred in October after a series of fires but in January one of the recalled vehicles caught fire.

Hyundai Motor says total cost related to recall expected to be about 1 trillion won. Hyundai Motor says that the cost of the recall is expected to be reflected in Q4 2020 operations. Hyundai Motor says to calculate the final cost to the company after reflecting factors such as the distribution of cost.

The defects are found in some battery cells produced at LG energy solution's china factory, which are used in Hyundai's electric cars according to the transport ministry of South Korea. The Kona EV also uses batteries manufactured by LG Chem Ltd's wholly-owned battery division LG Energy Solution.

