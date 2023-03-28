Hyundai Mufasa SUV roars in China. Will it make it to India?2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 01:38 PM IST
The Hyundai Mufasa Adventure concept SUV boasts a rugged off-road persona with its increased ground clearance and wider tracks. The SUV's bumpers are accentuated with faux aluminum skid plates, while visible mounting points, a distinctive pattern on the side sills, hood handles, a rear window insert similar to the Defender, and a futuristic roof rack complete with integrated LEDs all add to the vehicle's unique appearance.
Hyundai has launched a brand new concept SUV in China, called the Mufasa Adventure, featuring a compact and rugged design with off-road capabilities due to several added accessories. The automaker plans to unveil the production version of this SUV during the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show in April, with a launch scheduled exclusively in the Chinese market in June of this year.