Hyundai Mufasa SUV roars in China. Will it make it to India?

2 min read . Updated: 28 Mar 2023, 01:38 PM IST Govind Choudhary
The Hyundai Mufasa Adventure concept SUV features a sizeable grille painted in glossy black. (Twitter: Sabyasachi @zendork)Premium
The Hyundai Mufasa Adventure concept SUV features a sizeable grille painted in glossy black. (Twitter: Sabyasachi @zendork)

The Hyundai Mufasa Adventure concept SUV boasts a rugged off-road persona with its increased ground clearance and wider tracks. The SUV's bumpers are accentuated with faux aluminum skid plates, while visible mounting points, a distinctive pattern on the side sills, hood handles, a rear window insert similar to the Defender, and a futuristic roof rack complete with integrated LEDs all add to the vehicle's unique appearance.

Hyundai has launched a brand new concept SUV in China, called the Mufasa Adventure, featuring a compact and rugged design with off-road capabilities due to several added accessories. The automaker plans to unveil the production version of this SUV during the upcoming Shanghai Auto Show in April, with a launch scheduled exclusively in the Chinese market in June of this year.

Highlighted by a lift kit and a set of wide, grippy off-road tires fitted to custom-built 18-inch alloy wheels, the Hyundai Mufasa Adventure concept SUV boasts a rugged off-road persona with its increased ground clearance and wider tracks. The SUV's bumpers are accentuated with faux aluminum skid plates, while visible mounting points, a distinctive pattern on the side sills, hood handles, a rear window insert similar to the Defender, and a futuristic roof rack complete with integrated LEDs all add to the vehicle's unique appearance.

Similar to the Tucson and Creta models sold in global markets, the Hyundai Mufasa Adventure concept SUV features a sizeable grille painted in glossy black. At the back, the SUV is fitted with an oval-shaped taillight unit resembling the one found on the Hyundai Santa Fe model sold in China.

With a length of 4,475 mm, a width of 1,850 mm, and a height of up to 1,685 mm (depending on the version), the new Hyundai Mufasa Adventure concept SUV has an imposing look, emphasising its rugged character, thanks to its high ground clearance and wheelbase of 2,680 mm. The dimensions of the SUV are similar to the flagship Tucson model, and it is a two-row five-seater car that is set to replace Hyundai's popular ix35 model in the Chinese market.

As of now, Hyundai has not provided any information about the interior of the Mufasa SUV. However, it is speculated that the SUV will have a dual touchscreen display that serves as the instrument cluster and infotainment system. More details about the interior are expected to be announced during the official unveiling of the production version at the Shanghai Auto Show next month.

The upcoming production version of the Hyundai Mufasa SUV is expected to be equipped with a 2.0-liter petrol engine generating 158 horsepower. It is also speculated to have a hybrid variant with a 48-volt electric motor.

 

