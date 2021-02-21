Hyundai offering benefits of up to 1.5 lakh on its cars in Feb: Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyundai India is providing new offers for buyers looking for a new car. The company has revealed new discounts and offers for its cars ranging from the compact hatchback Santro to the EV SUV Kona. The company is offering benefits of up to ₹1,50,000 on select cars in its range. The current offers are only applicable for the month of February. The offers may cease/modified after 28 February or up until stocks last.

Hyundai India is providing new offers for buyers looking for a new car. The company has revealed new discounts and offers for its cars ranging from the compact hatchback Santro to the EV SUV Kona. The company is offering benefits of up to ₹1,50,000 on select cars in its range. The current offers are only applicable for the month of February. The offers may cease/modified after 28 February or up until stocks last.

Hyundai is offering benefits of up to ₹50,000 on the hatchback Santro petrol version. There is no mention of any benefits on the CNG version of the car.

Another compact hatchback from Hyundai India’s stables Grand i10 Nios is also up for grabs with benefits of up to ₹60,000. The company is offering the benefits on both petrol and diesel version of the car. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hyundai Aura is also available with benefits of up to ₹70,000. The offer is applicable on both petrol and diesel engine variants.

Hyundai mid-size sedan, Hyundai Elantra is being offered with benefits of up to ₹1,00,000. The special prices can be availed for both petrol and diesel versions of the car. Hyundai EV Kona is available with maximum benefits of up to ₹1,50,000.

Few of the company’s best-selling cars Hyundai i20, Creta, Venue, Verna and Tucson have not been included in the list of offers. The specific offers on the cars may vary from dealer to dealer. Interested buyers are advised to call or visit the nearest dealer for a more detailed price breakup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}