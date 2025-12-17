Hyundai offers year-end discounts of up to ₹85,000. But, there's a catch…

Hyundai is offering year-end discounts across its passenger vehicle range in India, except the two popular models: Venue and Creta.

Mainak Das
Updated17 Dec 2025, 03:57 PM IST
Hyundai Exter has received the maximum benefits under the year-end offer scheme.
As the calendar year drawing to a close, Hyundai India has rolled out year-end offers across its passenger vehicle portfolio under the ‘Hyundai December Delight’ campaign. The year-end benefits for the Hyundai cars include GST reductions and additional discounts, with combined savings going up to 1.74 lakh on select models. Minus the GST reductions, the year-end benefits range up to 85,000. These year-end offers are valid till December 31, and subject to stock availability.

The South Korean automaker has joined the bandwagon of other auto OEMs in offering the year-end discounts and benefits. Among the year-end benefits from Hyundai are cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, government discounts and scrappage bonus.

However, interestingly, two of the most popular cars from the automaker, the Venue and Creta have not received any year-end benefits at all.

Hyundai car buyers can avail up to 85,000 of year-end offers

Hyundai cars: Year-end discounts
ModelYear-end offers (Up to)GST price reduction (Up to)Total benefit (Up to)
Hyundai Exter 85,000 89,209 174,209
Hyundai Alcazar 40,000 75,376 115,376
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 70,000 73,808 143,808
Hyundai i20 70,000 98,053 168,053
Hyundai Aura 33,000 78,465 111,465
Hyundai Verna 75,000 60,640 135,640
Hyundai VenueNA 115,000 115,000
Hyundai CretaNA 71,000 71,000

Consumers seeking to buy a Hyundai car except the Venue and Creta can avail a year-end benefit of up to 85,000, depending on the model and variant. The Hyundai Exter is available with the maximum benefits worth up to 85,000. The Hyundai Aura is available with the lowest year-end offer of up to 33,000.

Other popular models like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and i20 are available with year-end discounts worth 70,000. On the other hand, the Hyundai Alcazar and Verna are available with year-end discounts of up to 40,000 and 75,000, respectively.

Combined with the GST rate reduction, the total benefits for any Hyundai car can go up to 174,209, applicable for the Exter.

However, none of the electric cars from the brand, along with the popular models like Venue and Creta have received any year-end offers.

