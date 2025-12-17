Hyundai offers year-end discounts of up to ₹85,000. But, there's a catch…

As the calendar year drawing to a close, Hyundai India has rolled out year-end offers across its passenger vehicle portfolio under the ‘Hyundai December Delight’ campaign. The year-end benefits for the Hyundai cars include GST reductions and additional discounts, with combined savings going up to ₹1.74 lakh on select models. Minus the GST reductions, the year-end benefits range up to ₹85,000. These year-end offers are valid till December 31, and subject to stock availability.

The South Korean automaker has joined the bandwagon of other auto OEMs in offering the year-end discounts and benefits. Among the year-end benefits from Hyundai are cash discounts, exchange bonus, corporate discounts, government discounts and scrappage bonus.

However, interestingly, two of the most popular cars from the automaker, the Venue and Creta have not received any year-end benefits at all.

Hyundai car buyers can avail up to ₹ 85,000 of year-end offers

Hyundai cars: Year-end discounts Model Year-end offers (Up to) GST price reduction (Up to) Total benefit (Up to) Hyundai Exter ₹ 85,000 ₹ 89,209 ₹ 174,209 Hyundai Alcazar ₹ 40,000 ₹ 75,376 ₹ 115,376 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios ₹ 70,000 ₹ 73,808 ₹ 143,808 Hyundai i20 ₹ 70,000 ₹ 98,053 ₹ 168,053 Hyundai Aura ₹ 33,000 ₹ 78,465 ₹ 111,465 Hyundai Verna ₹ 75,000 ₹ 60,640 ₹ 135,640 Hyundai Venue NA ₹ 115,000 ₹ 115,000 Hyundai Creta NA ₹ 71,000 ₹ 71,000

Consumers seeking to buy a Hyundai car except the Venue and Creta can avail a year-end benefit of up to ₹85,000, depending on the model and variant. The Hyundai Exter is available with the maximum benefits worth up to ₹85,000. The Hyundai Aura is available with the lowest year-end offer of up to ₹33,000.

Other popular models like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios and i20 are available with year-end discounts worth ₹70,000. On the other hand, the Hyundai Alcazar and Verna are available with year-end discounts of up to ₹40,000 and ₹75,000, respectively.

Combined with the GST rate reduction, the total benefits for any Hyundai car can go up to ₹174,209, applicable for the Exter.