Hyundai offers benefits on Exter, i20, Venue and Grand i10 NIOS worth up to ₹80,000

Hyundai India is offering benefits of up to ₹85,000 on four models from its lineup, including the i20, Venue, Exter, and Grand i10 NIOS. The South Korean automaker has consistently provided incentives on these hatchbacks and SUVs on a monthly basis. In April, the maximum discount was set at ₹70,000. This time, the manufacturer had also featured its newly appointed brand ambassador, Pankaj Tripathi, in the promotional poster for this sale.

These offers encompass benefits such as cash discounts, trade-in discounts, and a scrappage bonus. The manufacturer's terms and conditions apply, and the benefits may differ across various cities. To take advantage of these offers, visit your local dealership for specific details related to your area.

Hyundai Exter discount The Hyundai Exter, a popular compact SUV from Hyundai, competes with rivals like the Tata Punch. Currently, it has the lowest benefits among the vehicles offered, totalling ₹55,000 off the ex-showroom price. The pricing of the Hyundai Exter starts at ₹5.99 lakh and goes all the way to ₹10.43 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec trim. It is powered by a 1.2-litre Kappa 4-cylinder petrol engine that makes about 82 bhp of power and 113.8 Nm of torque, paired with a choice of a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. Additionally, a CNG variant is available, generating 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque, featuring dual-cylinder CNG technology for added cargo space.

Hyundai i20 discount The sporty Hyundai i20 offers benefits up to ₹55,000, with prices ranging from ₹7.04 lakh to ₹11.24 lakh (ex-showroom). This hatchback is particularly popular with younger buyers and comes equipped with a 1.2-litre Kappa engine that has two transmission options. This engine provides a peak power output of 86.7 bhp at 6,000 rpm and a torque of 114.7 Nm at 4,200 rpm. You can choose between a five-speed manual or an Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT).

Hyundai Venue discount The Hyundai Venue stands out with discounts of up to ₹85,000 available through this offer. Its ex-showroom price ranges from ₹7.94 lakh to ₹13.62 lakh and can be chosen from seven trim levels with three engine choices. The Venue is fitted with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that outputs 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. The other engine option is a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine that is capable of churning out 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre model comes paired with a five-speed manual transmission, whereas the turbocharged variants offer options between a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. A third diesel engine is also available, with a 1.5-litre capacity generating 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque with a six-speed manual transmission.

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS discount In addition to the Venue, i20, and Exter, Hyundai is offering discounts on the Grand i10 NIOS hatchback. This model, the smallest in Hyundai's range in India, is priced between ₹5.98 lakh and ₹8.38 lakh (ex-showroom). In June, buyers can benefit from discounts up to ₹65,000.