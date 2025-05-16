Hyundai Motor India has introduced promotions on its hatchback and compact SUV models, including the Venue, Exter and Grand i10 NIOS. Earlier in April, the Korean car manufacturer raised prices across its lineup. Now, customers can take advantage of benefits up to ₹75,000.
Hyundai Venue discount
The Hyundai Venue is available with benefits of up to ₹75,000 as part of this promotion. Its prices start at ₹7.94 lakh and can reach ₹13.62 lakh, all prices being ex-showroom. The Venue is offered in seven variants with three engine options. It features a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivering 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque.
Additionally, there is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine offering 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre engine comes with a five-speed manual transmission, while the turbo engine can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. A 1.5-litre diesel engine is also available, yielding 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque with a six-speed manual gearbox.
Hyundai Exter discount
The Exter, a popular micro SUV from Hyundai, competes with models like the Tata Punch. Currently, it offers the lowest benefits among the three, providing ₹55,000 off the ex-showroom price. The SUV is priced between ₹5.99 lakh and ₹10.43 lakh (ex-showroom).
The Hyundai Exter is equipped with a 1.2-litre Kappa, 4-cylinder petrol engine that generates 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, with a choice of a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. An optional CNG variant is also available, producing 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque and featuring dual-cylinder CNG technology for enhanced cargo capacity.
Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS discount
Discounts are also being offered on the Grand i10 NIOS hatchback, alongside the Venue and Exter models. As the most affordable of Hyundai's offerings in India, the Grand i10 NIOS is priced between ₹5.98 lakh and ₹8.38 lakh (ex-showroom), with current benefits reaching up to ₹65,000.
The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS features a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 81 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual and a smart automatic AMT.