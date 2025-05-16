1

Hyundai Venue discount

The Hyundai Venue is available with benefits of up to ₹75,000 as part of this promotion. Its prices start at ₹7.94 lakh and can reach ₹13.62 lakh, all prices being ex-showroom. The Venue is offered in seven variants with three engine options. It features a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivering 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque.

Additionally, there is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine offering 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre engine comes with a five-speed manual transmission, while the turbo engine can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. A 1.5-litre diesel engine is also available, yielding 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque with a six-speed manual gearbox.