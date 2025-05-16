Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
Business News/ Auto News / Hyundai offers benefits up to 75,000 on Venue, Exter and Grand i10 NIOS models

Hyundai offers benefits up to 75,000 on Venue, Exter and Grand i10 NIOS models

1 min read . 04:11 PM IST
HT Auto Desk

Hyundai Motor India has launched promotions on its Venue, Exter and Grand i10 NIOS models offering benefits up to 75,000.

Products including the Exter are being offered with several benefits by the Korean carmaker.

Hyundai Motor India has introduced promotions on its hatchback and compact SUV models, including the Venue, Exter and Grand i10 NIOS. Earlier in April, the Korean car manufacturer raised prices across its lineup. Now, customers can take advantage of benefits up to 75,000.

(Also check out: Upcoming cars in India)

1

Hyundai Venue discount

The Hyundai Venue is available with benefits of up to 75,000 as part of this promotion. Its prices start at 7.94 lakh and can reach 13.62 lakh, all prices being ex-showroom. The Venue is offered in seven variants with three engine options. It features a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine delivering 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque.

Additionally, there is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine offering 118 bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre engine comes with a five-speed manual transmission, while the turbo engine can be paired with either a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT. A 1.5-litre diesel engine is also available, yielding 113 bhp and 250 Nm of torque with a six-speed manual gearbox.

2

Hyundai Exter discount

The Exter, a popular micro SUV from Hyundai, competes with models like the Tata Punch. Currently, it offers the lowest benefits among the three, providing 55,000 off the ex-showroom price. The SUV is priced between 5.99 lakh and 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Hyundai Exter is equipped with a 1.2-litre Kappa, 4-cylinder petrol engine that generates 82 bhp and 113.8 Nm of torque, with a choice of a five-speed manual or AMT transmission. An optional CNG variant is also available, producing 68 bhp and 95.2 Nm of torque and featuring dual-cylinder CNG technology for enhanced cargo capacity.

3

Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS discount

Discounts are also being offered on the Grand i10 NIOS hatchback, alongside the Venue and Exter models. As the most affordable of Hyundai's offerings in India, the Grand i10 NIOS is priced between 5.98 lakh and 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom), with current benefits reaching up to 65,000.

The Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS features a 1.2-litre petrol engine that produces 81 bhp at 6,000 rpm and 113.8 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 rpm. Transmission options include a five-speed manual and a smart automatic AMT.
Catch all the Auto News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.