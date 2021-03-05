Hyundai India has revealed the latest offers for its buyers in India. The company will be offering benefits of up to ₹1,50,000 on select cars for the month of March. The new offers will be valid till 31 March or until stocks last. The company is providing offers on small cars as well as its electric SUV Hyundai Kona.

The company has, however, not provided offers on few of its best-selling models which include, the new version of i20 premium hatchback, the sub-4m SUV Hyundai Venue or the Hyundai Creta. The Hyundai Tucson and Hyundai Verna will also not be available with these offers.

Apart from the offers, Hyundai will also be offering ₹8,000 LTC which can be availed by government employees. Additionally, Hyundai will provide special prices for medical professionals, select corporates, SMEs, teachers as well as CAs.

Hyundai Santro will be offered with benefits of up to ₹50,000 on the petrol version. There is no mention of any benefits on the CNG variant of the car.

Hyundai’s Grand i10 Nios is also available with benefits of up to ₹60,000. The company is offering benefits on both petrol and diesel versions of the car.

The compact sedan Hyundai Aura is also available with benefits of up to ₹70,000. The offer is applicable on both petrol and diesel engine variants.

Hyundai mid-size sedan, Hyundai Elantra is being offered with benefits of up to ₹1,00,000. The special prices can be availed for both petrol and diesel versions of the car. Hyundai EV Kona is available with maximum benefits of up to ₹1,50,000.

