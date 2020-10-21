Hyundai offers discount of up to 1 lakh on Santro, i10, i20, other models

Hyundai offers discount of up to ₹1 lakh on Santro, i10, i20, other models1 min read . Updated: 21 Oct 2020, 11:08 AM IST
Hyundai is offering special festive season discounts and benefits on select models, for the month of October. Buyers can get discounts of upto ₹1 lakh on sedans and hatchbacks. Hyundai is also providing discounts on service, maintenance and accessories on its cars. The South Korean carmaker is not offering any benefit or discount on Venue, Verna and Creta for the month of October.
Hyundai Aura
Hyundai Aura is available with cash discounts of up to ₹10,000.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios
Hyundai Elantra
The petrol Elantra is being offered with cash discounts of up to ₹70,000 and a ₹30,000 exchange bonus.
Hyundai Elite i20
The Hyundai i20 is being offered with benefits worth up to ₹75,000, inclusive of a ₹50,000 cash discount.
Hyundai Grand i10
Customers can avail of a cash discount of up to ₹40,000 on the hatchback. A discount of ₹15,000 can also be availed on the exchange of the old car.
Hyundai Santro
Santro is being offered with cash benefits of up to ₹25,000. A ₹15,000 exchange bonus is also on the table.
