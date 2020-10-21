Hyundai offers discount of up to 1 lakh on Santro, i10, i20, other models

Hyundai is offering special festive season discounts and benefits on select models, for the month of October. Buyers can get discounts of upto ₹1 lakh on sedans and hatchbacks. Hyundai is also providing discounts on service, maintenance and accessories on its cars. The South Korean carmaker is not offering any benefit or discount on Venue, Verna and Creta for the month of October.

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura is available with cash discounts of up to ₹10,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Customers can avail of discounts and benefits of up to ₹25,000 on the hatchback.

Hyundai Elantra

The petrol Elantra is being offered with cash discounts of up to ₹70,000 and a ₹30,000 exchange bonus.

Hyundai Elite i20

The Hyundai i20 is being offered with benefits worth up to ₹75,000, inclusive of a ₹50,000 cash discount.

Hyundai Grand i10

Customers can avail of a cash discount of up to ₹40,000 on the hatchback. A discount of ₹15,000 can also be availed on the exchange of the old car.

Hyundai Santro

Santro is being offered with cash benefits of up to ₹25,000. A ₹15,000 exchange bonus is also on the table.

