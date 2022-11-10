Hyundai, an automobile giant, is offering discounts up to ₹1 lakh on some of its cars, reported Live Hindustan, a sister publication of the HT. This is a golden opportunity for people who want to buy a car at the moment. This offer will be valid till the end of this month and interestingly, customers can avail cash discount, exchange offer and corporate discounts.

Here is a list Hyundai cars line-up that has offers on them:

Kona Electric

It is Hyundai's first electric car for the Indian market. The Kona Electric was launched in 2019. Under the offer, customers can avail ₹1 lakh cash discount on this car. The EV has a range of up to 452 km after it is fully-charged.

Grand i10 Nios

The automobile company is offering a cash discount of ₹35,000 on the 1.0-litre turbo variant, ₹25,000 off on the CNG variant and ₹15,000 on the 1.2-litre petrol variant. With the exchange bonus of ₹10,000 and corporate discount of ₹3,000, customers get maximum ₹48,000 off on the car.

Aura

The petrol and CNG models of Aura come with a cash discount of ₹5,000 and ₹25,000 respectively. Moreover, on these models, customers can also get ₹10,000 as exchange bonus and ₹3,000 in corporate discount.

i20

Customers can avail ₹10,000 each as cash discount and exchange bonus on this car. Notably, only the Magna and Sportz models come under this offer.

Meanwhile, it recently reported that Hyundai Motor Co. said it will focus on luxury models, SUVs and electric vehicles to achieve what it expects to be record-high earnings this year even as challenges such as inflation and fluctuating raw material prices persist.

While supply-chain disruptions continue to stoke uncertainty, and currency volatility and higher marketing costs in the face of tougher competition will be a burden, the global chip shortage should ease in the fourth quarter, Hyundai said Monday as it announced quarterly results that missed analysts’ estimates.