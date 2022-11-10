Hyundai offers discounts up to 1 lakh on these cars: Details on offers

Hyundai, an automobile giant, is offering discounts up to ₹1 lakh on some of its cars, reported Live Hindustan, a sister publication of the HT. This is a golden opportunity for people who want to buy a car at the moment. This offer will be valid till the end of this month and interestingly, customers can avail cash discount, exchange offer and corporate discounts.

