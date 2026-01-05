Hyundai offers over ₹1.69 lakh benefits on Exter, i20, Grand i10 Nios and more

Hyundai has announced a price hike for its entire range of passenger vehicles, which became effective from January 1, citing increasing input costs as the reason behind this move. Now, the South Korean auto giant has announced benefits worth up to ₹1.69 lakh on its range of passenger vehicles in India. However, the benefits are available only on the cars that were manufactured in CY2025. Also, the benefits will be available till January 31 or till stocks last. Hyundai has also stated that these benefits will be available for the customers who are taking test drives between January 1 and January 31.

Following this announcement, if you are planning to buy a Hyundai car, here are all the key details you must know and the spectrum of maximum benefits available on each model.

MY2025 Hyundai cars available with major benefits in January 2026 Model GST reduction Additional benefits Maximum total benefits Hyundai Grand i10 Nios ₹ 73,808 ₹ 70,000 ₹ 143,808 Hyundai i20 ₹ 98,053 ₹ 65,000 ₹ 163,053 Hyundai Aura ₹ 78,465 ₹ 28,000 ₹ 106,465 Hyundai Exter ₹ 89,209 ₹ 80,000 ₹ 169,209 Hyundai Verna ₹ 60,640 ₹ 70,000 ₹ 130,640 Hyundai Alcazar ₹ 75,376 ₹ 35,000 ₹ 110,376 *No benefit on Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Creta *The benefits not applicable in Tamil Nadu

Hyundai Exter available with maximum benefits Hyundai Exter, the compact SUV is available with the maximum range of benefits in January 2026, ranging up to ₹169,209. These benefits include GST rate reduction by ₹89,209, while additional benefits available on the SUV is ₹80,000. This takes the total benefits to ₹169,209. The total benefits may vary on different variants of the Hyundai Exter.

Hyundai Aura gets lowest benefits Hyundai Aura, the sub-compact sedan that competes with rivals like the Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, is available with the lowest benefits worth up to ₹106,465, which include GST rate cut of ₹78,465 and additional benefits of ₹28,000. The total benefits may vary depending on the variant of the Hyundai Aura.

No benefits for these customers While the Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, Exter, Verna and Alcazar are available with major benefits in January 2026, the popular models like Venue and Creta have not received any benefits. Also, Hyundai is not offering these benefits on any cars in Tamil Nadu.