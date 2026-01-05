Hyundai offers over ₹1.69 lakh benefits on Exter, i20, Grand i10 Nios and more

Subscribe

Hyundai is offering major benefits on its passenger vehicle lineup, ranging up to 1.69 lakh. The offer is available only on the MY25 Hyundai cars and till January 31.

Mainak Das
Updated5 Jan 2026, 11:21 AM IST
Hyundai is offering major benefits on its passenger vehicle lineup, ranging up to ₹1.69 lakh. The offer is available only on the MY25 Hyundai cars and till January 31.
AI Quick Read

Hyundai has announced a price hike for its entire range of passenger vehicles, which became effective from January 1, citing increasing input costs as the reason behind this move. Now, the South Korean auto giant has announced benefits worth up to 1.69 lakh on its range of passenger vehicles in India. However, the benefits are available only on the cars that were manufactured in CY2025. Also, the benefits will be available till January 31 or till stocks last. Hyundai has also stated that these benefits will be available for the customers who are taking test drives between January 1 and January 31.

Following this announcement, if you are planning to buy a Hyundai car, here are all the key details you must know and the spectrum of maximum benefits available on each model.

MY2025 Hyundai cars available with major benefits in January 2026
ModelGST reductionAdditional benefitsMaximum total benefits
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 73,808 70,000 143,808
Hyundai i20 98,053 65,000 163,053
Hyundai Aura 78,465 28,000 106,465
Hyundai Exter 89,209 80,000 169,209
Hyundai Verna 60,640 70,000 130,640
Hyundai Alcazar 75,376 35,000 110,376

*No benefit on Hyundai Venue and Hyundai Creta

*The benefits not applicable in Tamil Nadu

Hyundai Exter available with maximum benefits

Hyundai Exter, the compact SUV is available with the maximum range of benefits in January 2026, ranging up to 169,209. These benefits include GST rate reduction by 89,209, while additional benefits available on the SUV is 80,000. This takes the total benefits to 169,209. The total benefits may vary on different variants of the Hyundai Exter.

Hyundai Aura gets lowest benefits

Hyundai Aura, the sub-compact sedan that competes with rivals like the Honda Amaze and Maruti Suzuki Dzire, is available with the lowest benefits worth up to 106,465, which include GST rate cut of 78,465 and additional benefits of 28,000. The total benefits may vary depending on the variant of the Hyundai Aura.

No benefits for these customers

While the Grand i10 Nios, i20, Aura, Exter, Verna and Alcazar are available with major benefits in January 2026, the popular models like Venue and Creta have not received any benefits. Also, Hyundai is not offering these benefits on any cars in Tamil Nadu.

