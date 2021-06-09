NEW DELHI : Hyundai Motor India Ltd—the country's second largest passenger vehicle manufacturer—on Wednesday opened bookings for its upcoming six- and seven-seater sports utility vehicle (SUV) named Alcazar . The launch of the SUV got delayed due to the second wave of covid infections, which disrupted operations of the company since April.

Customers can book the vehicle through the company’s Click-To-Buy portal by making a payment of ₹20,000.

“Over the years, we have captivated customers with benchmark products that elevate customer experiences, thereby also amplifying customer love, especially for Hyundai SUVs. Our customers choose to live the Hyundai SUV Life with brands such as Creta, Venue, Tucson and Kona Electric, resulting in Hyundai becoming the highest-selling SUV manufacturer in India, in 2020," said Tarun Garg, executive director, sales, marketing and service, Hyundai Motor India Ltd.

“Today, we are pleased to open the bookings for Hyundai Alcazar, our premium six- and seven-seater sport utility vehicles that will offer our customers quality time, making travelling together a more memorable and fun experience," added Garg.

In 2020, the South Korean manufacturer managed to eclipse Maruti Suzuki India Ltd—the country’s largest carmaker—to become the leader in sport utility vehicle segment as sales zoomed after the launch of its compact SUV Venue, and mid-size SUV Creta. The new product, Alcazar, will sit on top of Creta in the product portfolio and will help the company reach out to a new set of customers who prefer a more premium offering.

The new product will compete with the likes of Mahindra and Mahindra’s XUV 500 and MG Motor India’s Hector.

Till date, Hyundai has not managed to gain significant market share in the premium SUV segment despite launching successful global models such as SantaFe and Tucson.

“Based on Hyundai’s global design identity of sensuous sportiness, Hyundai Alcazar characterizes a unique design theme that represents a masterpiece of superior craftsmanship. This six- and seven-seater premium SUV features a wing-surrounded architecture on the dashboard, thereby accentuating the feeling of spaciousness and modernity," said the company in a statement.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.