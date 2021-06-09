Hyundai opens booking for its new SUV, Alcazar

In 2020, the South Korean manufacturer managed to eclipse Maruti Suzuki India Ltd—the country’s largest carmaker—to become the leader in sport utility vehicle segment as sales zoomed after the launch of its compact SUV Venue, and mid-size SUV Creta. The new product, Alcazar, will sit on top of Creta in the product portfolio and will help the company reach out to a new set of customers who prefer a more premium offering.