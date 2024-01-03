Hyundai opens bookings for 2024 Creta Facelift set to launch on Jan 16; revamped interior revealed!
Hyundai opens bookings for the 2024 Creta facelift, set to launch on January 16th with significant exterior and interior modifications.
Hyundai has initiated the anticipation for the upcoming 2024 Creta, slated for launch on January 16th. Bookings are now open, requiring a token payment of ₹25,000. Significant modifications are anticipated in both the exterior and interior of the Creta facelift, with the manufacturer providing a sneak peek into the redesigned cabin.