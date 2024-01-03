Hyundai has initiated the anticipation for the upcoming 2024 Creta, slated for launch on January 16th. Bookings are now open, requiring a token payment of ₹25,000. Significant modifications are anticipated in both the exterior and interior of the Creta facelift, with the manufacturer providing a sneak peek into the redesigned cabin. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The upcoming Hyundai Creta is adopting a more minimalist approach to its dashboard design this time around. The presence of dual 10.25-inch screens is notable, and the touchscreen infotainment system is anticipated to operate on a fresh user interface.

Additionally, a new digital instrument cluster, borrowed from the Alcazar model, will be incorporated.

The revamped centre console is a notable change, with the focal point being the redesigned infotainment system. Directly beneath it, there is a new touch-controlled climate system, although some individuals may not find this preferable. The gear lever and storage spaces have undergone a redesign, and slim AC vents are positioned between the infotainment and climate control components. The Hyundai Creta facelift will maintain features like backlit switches, a four-spoke steering wheel, a center armrest, a dual-tone cabin theme, and ambient lighting.

Hyundai has officially announced that the 2024 Creta will be available in seven different variants, namely E, EX, S, S(O), SX, SX Tech, and SX (O). The color choices will include six single-tone and one dual-tone option. In terms of engine options, the mid-size SUV will offer three choices: a 1.5L MPi Petrol, a 1.5L U2 CRDi Diesel, and a 1.5L Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol engine.

In the last three years, the Hyundai Creta has consistently been among the top-selling SUVs in the Indian market. With over 9.5 lakh satisfied customers choosing the Creta, it has maintained its popularity. Upon its release, the upcoming Creta will face competition from models such as the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Tata Harrier, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.

