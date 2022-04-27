Hyundai Motor India Ltd. (HMIL) has today expanded its network in Telangana and inaugurated eight new dealerships covering key locations across Hyderabad.

The new Dealerships are promoted by multiple Group owners and all of them will partner with Hyundai to drive excitement with a stellar range of cars that elevate customer experiences Beyond Mobility.

Hyundai Motor India has 1282 sales outlets and 1423 service outlets across the country.

Hyundai has also announced its all-electric car, Ioniq 5, for India as well. It will be launched in the second half of 2022.

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyderabad is a key market for Hyundai, and we are delighted to inaugurate 8 new Hyundai Dealerships that will substantially expand our network in the city. With a keen interest from customers in Hyderabad for our most loved Hyundai cars, we have increased our footprint in the city to meet the growing demand for Hyundai products. We believe new Hyundai dealerships will further strengthen our presence to meet the growing demand for Hyundai products. Our State-of-the-Art Dealerships will provide prompt and efficient sales & service to our valued customers, elevating their experiences Beyond Mobility."