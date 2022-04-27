Hyundai opens eight new dealerships here to meet growing demand

Tarun Garg, Director (Sales, Marketing & Service), Hyundai Motor India Ltd., said, “Hyderabad is a key market for Hyundai, and we are delighted to inaugurate 8 new Hyundai Dealerships that will substantially expand our network in the city. With a keen interest from customers in Hyderabad for our most loved Hyundai cars, we have increased our footprint in the city to meet the growing demand for Hyundai products. We believe new Hyundai dealerships will further strengthen our presence to meet the growing demand for Hyundai products. Our State-of-the-Art Dealerships will provide prompt and efficient sales & service to our valued customers, elevating their experiences Beyond Mobility."