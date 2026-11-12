Hyundai patents Genesis GV90 electric SUV design in India ahead of 2027 luxury brand launch

Genesis, Hyundai Motor Group’s luxury brand, has filed a design patent in India for its flagship electric SUV, the GV90. The filing comes as Hyundai prepares to introduce Genesis in the country in 2027. However, the patent does not indicate whether the GV90 will be sold in India.

According to a CompareSUVs report, the patent covers the standard GV90, which is the brand’s largest and most premium SUV. The filing suggests Hyundai may be considering luxury SUVs as part of its India plans.

Genesis GV90: Exterior design The brand's signature Two-Line LED lighting system is used at the front of the Genesis GV90 to give the car a unique appearance. The top strip of lighting runs across the SUV, and the lower LED strip forms a V-shape V the centre. The headlights seem to be part of the lighting system.

The front bumper features a mesh-pattern air dam, chrome detailing, parking sensors and cameras. The rear of the SUV receives full-width LED tail lamps, and the Genesis branding is prominently displayed.

The GV90 measures 5,285 mm in length, 2,030 mm in width and 1,825 mm in height. It is 3,245 mm between the axles and 224 mm high with ground clearance.

Genesis GV90: Interior and features The electric SUV will have a high-end interior, premium-quality Nappa leather seats, and a generous array of technology. GV90 gets a 24.6-inch central display with Pleos Connect and Gleo AI, along with a 25-inch head-up display.

Other features include a 25-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system with Dolby Atmos, a powered rear-wheel steering system, air suspension, and a digital inside rear-view mirror. In addition, the SUV has a roof-mounted airbag system.

Genesis has presented its more exclusive version with rear-hinged doors, known as the Neolun Arch Gate. The Indian patent seems to be one for the standard GV90.

Genesis GV90: Battery, range and performance Powered by a 123.5 kWh battery pack, the Genesis GV90 is based on Hyundai Motor Group's eMP electric platform. This all-wheel-drive system with dual motors delivers up to 657 bps and 800 Nm of torque.

The electric SUV offers a range of 500 km. It offers 350 kW DC fast charging, with a claim of 10-80% charge time of 22 minutes.

Hyundai Genesis GV90 India launch: What to expect? Hyundai has announced plans to launch its Genesis brand in India in 2027. However, the company has not announced its launch lineup or confirmed the GV90's launch in the Indian market.