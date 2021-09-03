Hyundai 's luxury brand Genesis may soon make an entrance in India. The Genesis brand was initially launched in markets like USA and China under the Hyundai brand. However, the South Korean company later decided to make it a separate entity. The brand was first launched in 2015.

Genesis cars compete with the likes of Audi, Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Jaguar Land Rover and BMW. A Genesis car has even been spotted on Indian roads but there has been no official information about the brand in India.

Hyundai India MD and CEO S S Kim told TOI that the company is already conducting feasibility studies in India for the Genesis brand of cars. However, he claimed that it is too early to mention any definitive plans or launch schedule for the cars.

Genesis has multiple offerings in the luxury sedan segment and one in the SUV segment. The company had recently launched an all-electric car Electrified Genesis G80.

Hyundai Motors' Genesis recently released a statement claiming that they will phase out all gas-powered cars by the end of the decade and that its luxury vehicles debuting 2025 onwards will run on fuel cells and batteries.

The company, which accounts for just above 3% of Hyundai's overall vehicle sales, said it would develop eight electric vehicle models with global sales expected to reach 400,000 units per year.

Hyundai Motor on Thursday unveiled Genesis' first electric vehicle, the GV60, which will be released this year in South Korea and start deliveries in North America in 2022.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.