Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for potentially explosive seat belt pretensioners

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The recall, which expands and replaces three previous recalls, includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs, or hybrid electric vehicles.
The directive also mentioned that vehicles repaired under the previous recalls will need to be brought to dealerships again for the new remedy.
In a letter to the Korean automaker, government regulators said that the driver's and front passenger's seat belt pretensioners can explode upon deployment and send shrapnel throughout the vehicle.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Owners of the previously mentioned cars will be able to take their recalled vehicles to dealerships where the seat belt pretensioners will be fit with a cap at no cost. Hyundai is expected to notify owners by 15 July, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said.
For more information, owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460 and reference recall number 229.