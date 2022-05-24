Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Auto News / Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for potentially explosive seat belt pretensioners

Hyundai recalls 239,000 cars for potentially explosive seat belt pretensioners

Three injuries have been reported, two in the U.S. and one in Singapore.
1 min read . 10:08 PM ISTLivemint

The recall, which expands and replaces three previous recalls, includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs, or hybrid electric vehicles

WASHINGTON :Korean carmaker Hyundai is recalling 239,000 cars citing potentially explosive seat belt pretensioners which could harm the vehicle occupants. 

Pretensioners tighten the belts in preparation for a crash. Four incidents in this regard has been reported-  Three from United States and one from Singapore. 

Hyundai is recalling these cars in the US. 

The recall, which expands and replaces three previous recalls, includes 2019-2022 Accents, 2021-2023 Elantras and 2021-2022 Elantra HEVs, or hybrid electric vehicles.

The directive also mentioned that vehicles repaired under the previous recalls will need to be brought to dealerships again for the new remedy.

In a letter to the Korean automaker, government regulators said that the driver's and front passenger's seat belt pretensioners can explode upon deployment and send shrapnel throughout the vehicle.

Owners  of the previously mentioned cars will be able to take their recalled vehicles to dealerships where the seat belt pretensioners will be fit with a cap at no cost. Hyundai is expected to notify owners by 15 July, the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration said.

For more information, owners may contact Hyundai customer service at 1-855-371-9460 and reference recall number 229.

They can also call the NHTSA vehicle safety hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or go to www.nhtsa.gov. 